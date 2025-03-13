The Analyst Verdict: Signet Jewelers In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $70.0, with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 21.57%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Signet Jewelers's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $65.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $95.00 $110.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $65.00 $95.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $65.00 $87.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Signet Jewelers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Signet Jewelers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Signet Jewelers's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Signet Jewelers's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Signet Jewelers: A Closer Look

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-mall & Outlet.

Signet Jewelers's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Signet Jewelers's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.05% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Signet Jewelers's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Signet Jewelers's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Signet Jewelers's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

