The Analyst Verdict: Sight Sciences In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sight Sciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $3.65, accompanied by a high estimate of $4.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.67% from the previous average price target of $3.05.

The perception of Sight Sciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $4.00 $3.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $4.00 $3.50 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $3.60 $3.20 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Raises Hold $3.00 $2.50

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sight Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sight Sciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sight Sciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Sight Sciences's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Sight Sciences Inc is an ophthalmic medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of prevalent eye diseases. Its Surgical Glaucoma segment's product portfolio features the OMNI Surgical System, a device that facilitates the performance of both canaloplasty and trabeculotomy with a single device and single corneal incision to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. The company's Dry Eye segment's product portfolio consists of the TearCare System for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It derives key revenue from the Surgical Glaucoma segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Sight Sciences's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.12%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sight Sciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -80.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -17.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sight Sciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Sight Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

