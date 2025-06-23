The Analyst Verdict: Septerna In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Septerna, revealing an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 33.33% from the previous average price target of $15.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Septerna by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $26.00 - Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $25.00 $20.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $11.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Septerna. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Septerna's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Septerna's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Septerna analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Septerna: A Closer Look

Septerna Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by a proprietary Native Complex Platform. Its industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies. The group discovery and development of a pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic disease. Its pipeline includes SEP-786 (PTH1R), SEP-631 (MRGPRX2), TSHR, GLP-1R, GIPR, and GCGR.

Septerna: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Septerna's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -30.91%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9806.39%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Septerna's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Septerna's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Septerna's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

