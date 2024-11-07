The Analyst Verdict: Sempra In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Sempra (NYSE:SRE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $90.0, along with a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $84.57, the current average has increased by 6.42%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Sempra by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $88.00 $84.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $98.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $96.00 $93.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Overweight $89.00 $87.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $80.00 Ross Fowler B of A Securities Announces Buy $94.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $93.00 $90.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $77.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Overweight $87.00 $81.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Sempra

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves more than 10 million Texas customers. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra holds a controlling ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Sempra: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Sempra faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.72% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Sempra's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sempra's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.51%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sempra's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sempra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

