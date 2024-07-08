The Analyst Verdict: Seacoast Banking In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Ratings for Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Seacoast Banking and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.77%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Seacoast Banking's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $24.00 $25.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $26.00 $28.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $25.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Seacoast Banking. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Seacoast Banking compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Seacoast Banking's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Seacoast Banking Better

Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a holding company for Seacoast National Bank. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage and insurance services to customers across Florida, and through mobile and online banking solutions. In addition, it provides services such as treasury management, brokerage, and credit facilities.

Seacoast Banking's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Seacoast Banking's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -18.24%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Seacoast Banking's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Seacoast Banking's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Seacoast Banking's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Seacoast Banking's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

