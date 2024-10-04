The Analyst Verdict: Sage Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

Ratings for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 7 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sage Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. This current average represents a 21.53% decrease from the previous average price target of $22.15.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sage Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $4.00 $10.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $18.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $10.00 $12.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $52.00 $70.00 Ritu Baral TD Cowen Lowers Hold $10.00 $16.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.00 $19.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $17.00 $19.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $18.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Neutral $13.00 $15.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $18.00 $23.00

Discovering Sage Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on brain health medicines. The company is targeting diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry; also targeting two critical central nervous system, or CNS, receptor systems, GABA and NMDA. Its products ZURZUVAE is a medicine for the treatment of postpartum depression, or PPD, in adults, and ZULRESSO is a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression in individuals 15 years old and older. It also has other drugs in its pipeline such as SAGE-324, Dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) among others.

Breaking Down Sage Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Sage Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 249.8%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sage Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1188.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sage Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -15.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

