The Analyst Verdict: Robinhood Markets In The Eyes Of 21 Experts

In the last three months, 21 analysts have published ratings on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 11 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 7 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $66.52, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.32% from the previous average price target of $60.30.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Robinhood Markets. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $58.00 $62.00 Michael Leshock Keybanc Lowers Overweight $55.00 $75.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $70.00 $77.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $45.00 $76.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $50.00 $60.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $77.00 $77.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $62.00 $70.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $60.00 $60.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Announces Buy $61.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $61.00 $75.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $60.00 $38.00 Mahika Sapra Bernstein Raises Outperform $105.00 $51.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $64.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $60.00 $45.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $45.00 $39.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $75.00 $54.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $75.00 $57.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $77.00 $60.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $52.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $76.00 $54.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Robinhood Markets's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Robinhood Markets's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Robinhood Markets

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Robinhood Markets's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 115.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Robinhood Markets's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 90.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Robinhood Markets's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, Robinhood Markets adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

