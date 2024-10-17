The Analyst Verdict: Robinhood Markets In The Eyes Of 20 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 20 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 10 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 5 2 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.95, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $21.45, the current average has increased by 6.99%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Robinhood Markets. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $21.00 $17.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.50 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $27.00 $27.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $20.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $27.00 $24.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $23.00 $19.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $27.00 $23.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $18.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $32.00 $28.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $18.00 $20.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $17.00 $16.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $22.00 $23.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Announces Neutral $18.00 -

Delving into Robinhood Markets's Background

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Robinhood Markets's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Robinhood Markets showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 40.33% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Robinhood Markets's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Robinhood Markets's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Robinhood Markets adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

