The Analyst Verdict: Robinhood Markets In The Eyes Of 18 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 9 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 5 2 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $22.22, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.72% from the previous average price target of $20.82.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Robinhood Markets by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $23.00 $19.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $27.00 $23.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $18.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $32.00 $28.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $18.00 $20.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $17.00 $16.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $22.00 $23.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Announces Neutral $18.00 - Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $25.00 $23.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $20.00 $18.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Robinhood Markets's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Robinhood Markets's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Robinhood Markets analyst ratings.

Get to Know Robinhood Markets Better

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Robinhood Markets's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Robinhood Markets's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 40.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Robinhood Markets's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Robinhood Markets's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Robinhood Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

