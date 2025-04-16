The Analyst Verdict: Rithm Capital In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Rithm Capital and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $12.9, accompanied by a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $12.50. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rithm Capital is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Douglas Harter |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $13.00|$14.00 | |Jay McCanless |Wedbush |Maintains |Outperform | $14.00|$14.00 | |Jason Weaver |Jones Trading |Maintains |Buy | $12.50|$12.50 | |Crispin Love |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $12.50|$11.50 | |Chris Muller |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $12.50|$12.50 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rithm Capital. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Rithm Capital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rithm Capital's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Rithm Capital's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rithm Capital analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust that provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The company aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest-rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Its investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing-related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) loans (including single-family rental), and consumer loans. Its operating segments are Origination and Servicing; Investment Portfolio; Residential Transitional Lending; and Asset Management.

Financial Milestones: Rithm Capital's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Rithm Capital's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 190.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Rithm Capital's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, Rithm Capital faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

