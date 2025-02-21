The Analyst Verdict: Repligen In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Repligen, revealing an average target of $173.75, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $165.00. A decline of 10.9% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Repligen is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $170.00 $165.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $180.00 $240.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Announces Hold $165.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Repligen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Repligen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Repligen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Repligen's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Repligen analyst ratings.

Discovering Repligen: A Closer Look

Repligen, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a global life sciences company that develops and sells bioprocessing equipment and supplies used in the manufacturing of biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, or CDMOs, and other life science companies. It sells four main product categories: filtration (including fluid management) is the largest category and was 54% of 2023 revenue, while chromatography, proteins, and process analytics were 20%, 16%, and 9%, respectively. Customers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific contributed 44%, 37%, and 19% of revenue, respectively.

Key Indicators: Repligen's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Repligen's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Repligen's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Repligen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Repligen's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RGEN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RGEN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.