The Analyst Verdict: Regions Finl In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Regions Finl (NYSE:RF) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $26.75, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.36% from the previous average price target of $24.46.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Regions Finl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Connor Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $29.00 $27.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $30.00 $28.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $26.00 $25.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $22.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $25.00 $22.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $26.00 $24.50 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $28.00 $23.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $25.00 $23.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $26.00 $25.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Regions Finl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Regions Finl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators.

About Regions Finl

Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and trust services.

Regions Finl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Regions Finl's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.55% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Regions Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regions Finl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

