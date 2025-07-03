The Analyst Verdict: Regions Finl In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Regions Finl (NYSE:RF) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.4, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has decreased by 5.76% from the previous average price target of $25.89.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Regions Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $22.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $27.00 $26.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $24.00 $24.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $24.00 - Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $21.00 $24.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $26.00 $28.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $24.00 $26.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Underweight $24.00 $26.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Regions Finl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Regions Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Regions Finl: A Closer Look

Regions Financial is a regional bank based in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and trust services.

Breaking Down Regions Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Regions Finl's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Regions Finl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.06%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regions Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regions Finl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Regions Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

