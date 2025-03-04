The Analyst Verdict: Quest Diagnostics In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $178.45, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.03% increase from the previous average price target of $169.90.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Quest Diagnostics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Maintains Neutral $185.00 $185.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Neutral $180.00 $173.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $178.00 $177.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $170.00 $166.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $180.00 $165.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $182.00 $172.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $168.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $174.00 $169.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $172.00 $145.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Buy $182.00 $179.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Buy $185.00 -

Get to Know Quest Diagnostics Better

Quest Diagnostics Inc is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the us. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk-assessment services, and information technology solutions.

Financial Insights: Quest Diagnostics

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Quest Diagnostics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.55% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quest Diagnostics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.36%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Quest Diagnostics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

