The Analyst Verdict: PVH In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on PVH (NYSE:PVH) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PVH and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $113.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $144.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.13% lower than the prior average price target of $126.11.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PVH by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $109.00 $128.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $98.00 $144.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $105.00 $130.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Lowers Hold $101.00 $104.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $113.00 $149.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $95.00 $103.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $144.00 $142.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $125.00 $105.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $130.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PVH. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PVH compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PVH's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PVH's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites and about 1,500 stores, licenses its brands to third parties, and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. The firm traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

Breaking Down PVH's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PVH's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.56% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.17%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: PVH's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

