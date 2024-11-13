The Analyst Verdict: Pure Storage In The Eyes Of 15 Experts

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 4 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $67.33, along with a high estimate of $93.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.37% lower than the prior average price target of $71.15.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pure Storage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Param Singh Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $70.00 - Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $93.00 $72.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Lowers Buy $68.00 $70.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $59.00 $68.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Lowers Buy $70.00 $80.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $67.00 $75.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Lowers Hold $60.00 $65.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $56.00 $60.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $70.00 $75.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Lowers Outperform $70.00 $73.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Sell $45.00 $47.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $62.00 $80.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Maintains Positive $80.00 $80.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $60.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pure Storage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pure Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Pure Storage's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Pure Storage's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pure Storage analyst ratings.

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software and; subscription services revenue which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription which includes Pure as-a-Service, and Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Pure Storage displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Pure Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pure Storage's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pure Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pure Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

