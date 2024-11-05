The Analyst Verdict: Public Service Enterprise In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $91.08, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Observing a 8.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $84.08.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Public Service Enterprise. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Overweight $88.00 $98.00 Ross Fowler UBS Raises Neutral $98.00 $94.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $89.00 $86.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $85.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $80.00 Greg Gordon Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $95.00 $92.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $80.00 Ross Fowler UBS Raises Neutral $94.00 $87.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $95.00 $83.00 Paul Zimbardo Jefferies Announces Hold $85.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $84.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $83.00 $78.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $73.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Public Service Enterprise. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Public Service Enterprise compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Public Service Enterprise's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Public Service Enterprise's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Public Service Enterprise analyst ratings.

Get to Know Public Service Enterprise Better

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G) and other nonregulated businesses such as nuclear power generation and clean energy projects. PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4.3 million customers. Public Service Enterprise Group also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2022, the company sold its gas and oil power plants in the mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast.

Understanding the Numbers: Public Service Enterprise's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Public Service Enterprise's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Public Service Enterprise's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.36.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

