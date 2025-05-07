The Analyst Verdict: Primoris Services In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $81.25, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. A 5.34% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $85.83.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Primoris Services. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $74.00 $67.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $76.00 $75.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $67.00 $90.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $75.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $73.00 - Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $90.00 $88.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Primoris Services. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Primoris Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Primoris Services's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Primoris Services's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Primoris Services analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp is a provider of infrastructure services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. It provides a wide range of construction services, maintenance, replacement, fabrication and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The reportable segments are the Utilities segment and the Energy segment. The Utilities segment operates in a range of services, including the installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communication systems. The Energy segment operates in a range of services that include engineering, procurement, and construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, outages, pipeline construction and maintenance, and others.

Key Indicators: Primoris Services's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Primoris Services's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.35%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.68%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Primoris Services's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Primoris Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

