The Analyst Verdict: Planet Labs In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Ratings for Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $4.7, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.86%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Planet Labs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $3.10 $3.50 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Raises Hold $2.50 $2.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $5.00 $7.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Planet Labs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Planet Labs

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. The company provides daily satellite data that helps businesses, governments, researchers, and journalists understand the physical world and take action.

Breaking Down Planet Labs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Planet Labs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Planet Labs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -63.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Planet Labs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Planet Labs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Planet Labs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

