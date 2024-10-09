The Analyst Verdict: Pinterest In The Eyes Of 27 Experts

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has been analyzed by 27 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 17 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 6 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 9 6 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $43.44, with a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Highlighting a 5.48% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $45.96.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Pinterest among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $45.00 $43.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $41.00 $41.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $41.00 $41.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $45.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $41.00 $41.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $48.00 $48.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $41.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Buy $44.00 $51.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $38.00 Aaron Kessler Raymond James Lowers Outperform $40.00 $45.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $43.00 $45.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $48.00 $50.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $37.00 $46.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $41.00 $49.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $41.00 $44.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $39.00 $40.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $52.00 $57.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $45.00 $46.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $48.00 $52.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $38.00 $44.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $45.00 $52.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $45.00 $50.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $46.00 $46.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pinterest. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Pinterest's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Pinterest's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from cooking recipes to travel destinations. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, which accounts for roughly two thirds of its nearly 500 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features. About 20% of users reside in the US and Canada, but the region accounted for about 80% of revenue in 2023.

A Deep Dive into Pinterest's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinterest's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Pinterest adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

