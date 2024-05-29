The Analyst Verdict: Palomar Hldgs In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Palomar Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $90.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $97.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.59% increase from the previous average price target of $82.88.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Palomar Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $96.00 $93.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $90.00 $89.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $88.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $86.00 $68.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $89.00 $88.00 Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Raises Neutral $85.00 $79.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $89.00 $80.00 Andrew Andersen Jefferies Raises Buy $88.00 $78.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Palomar Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Palomar Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Palomar Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Palomar Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Palomar Hldgs analyst ratings.

About Palomar Hldgs

Palomar Holdings Inc is a United States-based company focused on the provision of specialty property insurance earthquake, wind, and flood insurance products. The company's core focus is on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington, and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers specialty property insurance products in the target markets to both individuals and businesses through multiple channels, including retail agents, program administrators, wholesale brokers, and in partnership with other insurance companies. Its products include Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Specialty Homeowners, Inland Marine, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, Residential Flood and others.

Palomar Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Palomar Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palomar Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PLMR

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 JMP Securities Upgrades Market Perform Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PLMR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.