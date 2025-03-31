The Analyst Verdict: Palo Alto Networks In The Eyes Of 22 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 22 analysts have evaluated Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 4 0 2 Last 30D 3 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 2 0 2

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $207.7, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average represents a 8.87% decrease from the previous average price target of $227.92.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Palo Alto Networks. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Gallo Jefferies Lowers Buy $215.00 $240.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $205.00 $213.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $205.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $230.00 $217.50 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $200.00 $190.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $212.00 $208.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $223.00 $223.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Hold $196.40 $196.40 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $240.00 $217.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $235.00 $212.50 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $225.00 $200.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $230.00 $223.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $205.00 $216.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Adjusts Hold $180.00 $385.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $208.00 $208.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $190.00 $207.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Announces Sell $130.00 - John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $130.00 $130.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Adjusts Sector Outperform $200.00 $400.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palo Alto Networks. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Palo Alto Networks compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Palo Alto Networks's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Palo Alto Networks's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Palo Alto Networks analyst ratings.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

Palo Alto Networks's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Palo Alto Networks displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palo Alto Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palo Alto Networks's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.35% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palo Alto Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Palo Alto Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

