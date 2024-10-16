The Analyst Verdict: Owens-Corning In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $189.8, a high estimate of $213.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.93% from the previous average price target of $186.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Owens-Corning. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Kim Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $189.00 $175.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $165.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $213.00 $211.00 John Lovallo UBS Raises Buy $197.00 $192.00 Stephen Kim Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $175.00 $188.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Owens-Corning. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Owens-Corning compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Owens-Corning's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Owens-Corning's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Owens-Corning

Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with three reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Owens-Corning's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Owens-Corning's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Owens-Corning's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Owens-Corning's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens-Corning's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Owens-Corning's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.11. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

