The Analyst Verdict: Old National In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Old National (NASDAQ:ONB) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Old National and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $27.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.93% from the previous average price target of $27.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Old National's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Long Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $27.00 $29.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $24.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $29.00 $28.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Old National. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Old National compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Old National compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Old National's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Old National's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Old National analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Old National

Old National Bancorp with almost $10 billion in assets following its latest acquisition, Old National Bancorp is a financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. Based in Evansville, Ind., Old National owns multiple financial services operations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. The company provides a group of similar community banking services, including such products and services as commercial, real estate, and consumer loans; deposits; and brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Old National

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Old National's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.48% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Old National's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Old National's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Old National's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Old National's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

