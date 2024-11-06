The Analyst Verdict: Nurix Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Nurix Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $30.7, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.11% increase from the previous average price target of $27.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Nurix Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 David Dai UBS Announces Buy $35.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $30.00 $26.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $26.00 $27.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $31.00 $31.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Roger Song Jefferies Announces Buy $41.00 - Mark Breidenbach Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $30.00 $27.00 Mark Breidenbach Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $27.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nurix Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nurix Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Nurix Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Nurix Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nurix Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company's pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Its drug candidate from E3 ligase inhibitor portfolio, NX-1607, is an orally available CBL-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Nurix Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Nurix Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -31.84% in revenue growth as of 31 August, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nurix Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -388.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nurix Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nurix Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NRIX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Dec 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy Oct 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NRIX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.