The Analyst Verdict: NOV In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated NOV (NYSE:NOV), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 1 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.62, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. A 2.0% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $19.00.

The perception of NOV by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Stephen Gengaro |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $23.00|$25.00 | |Charles Minervino |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $19.00|$21.00 | |Neil Mehta |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $13.00|$16.00 | |Keith Mackey |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $22.00|$22.00 | |David Anderson |Barclays |Raises |Underweight | $13.00|$12.00 | |Luke Lemoine |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $18.00|$17.00 | |James Rollyson |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $19.00|$18.00 | |Keith Mackey |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $22.00|$21.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NOV. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NOV compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for NOV's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

NOV (formerly National Oilwell Varco) is a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with international markets contributing nearly two thirds of its annual revenue.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: NOV's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.49%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.93%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NOV's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NOV's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.4%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NOV's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

