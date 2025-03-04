The Analyst Verdict: NNN REIT In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NNN REIT, presenting an average target of $45.0, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A decline of 2.98% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NNN REIT by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 John Massocca B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $43.00 $46.50 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $43.00 $45.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $48.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $42.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $48.00 - Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $46.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NNN REIT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NNN REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for NNN REIT's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into NNN REIT's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NNN REIT analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind NNN REIT

NNN REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, including convenience stores, automotive services, fitness centers, theatres, restaurants, and banks. Rents from convenience stores and restaurants contribute the majority proportion of total revenue. The maximum of the company's properties are located in the South and Southeast of the United States.

Breaking Down NNN REIT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NNN REIT's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NNN REIT's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 44.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NNN REIT's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NNN REIT's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NNN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Underperform Jan 2022 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for NNN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.