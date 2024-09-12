The Analyst Verdict: NiSource In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of NiSource (NYSE:NI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $33.57, with a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.35% increase from the previous average price target of $32.17.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NiSource. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $36.00 $34.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $35.00 $34.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $34.00 $32.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $31.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $34.00 $31.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Announces Outperform $33.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NiSource. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NiSource compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NiSource's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into NiSource's Background

NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with approximately 3.2 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, including coal, natural gas, and renewable energy.

A Deep Dive into NiSource's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, NiSource faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.49% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NiSource's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NiSource's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, NiSource adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

