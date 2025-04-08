The Analyst Verdict: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on NewAmsterdam Pharma Co (NASDAQ:NAMS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $44.0, along with a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a 0.39% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $43.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NewAmsterdam Pharma Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Serge Belanger |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $42.00|$42.00 | |George Farmer |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $52.00|$47.00 | |Serge Belanger |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $42.00|$46.00 | |Brian Abrahams |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $40.00|$40.00 | |Leonid Timashev |RBC Capital |Maintains |Outperform | $40.00|$40.00 | |Ed Arce |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $48.00|$48.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NewAmsterdam Pharma Co analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma Co

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. Its product, obicetrapib, is a next-generation, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that is developed to potentially overcome the limitations of current LDL-C lowering treatments.

Key Indicators: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1490.54% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -721.71%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -16.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -14.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

