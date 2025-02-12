The Analyst Verdict: NetEase In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $113.4, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.85% increase from the previous average price target of $109.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NetEase is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Poon Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $117.00 $108.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Raises Buy $122.00 $120.00 Alex Poon Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $108.00 $90.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $108.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $105.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NetEase. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NetEase compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NetEase's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NetEase's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into NetEase's Background

NetEase, which started on an internet portal service in 1997, is a leading online services provider in China. Its key services include online/mobile games, cloud music, media, advertising, email, live streaming, online education, and e-commerce. The company develops and operates some of the China's most popular PC client and mobile games, and it partners with global leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang (a Microsoft subsidiary).

Financial Insights: NetEase

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: NetEase's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.89%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: NetEase's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NetEase's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.97%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

