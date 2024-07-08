The Analyst Verdict: Navient In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.4, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average has decreased by 10.0% from the previous average price target of $16.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Navient is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $15.00 $17.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Lowers Sell $13.00 $14.00 Mark Devries Barclays Lowers Underweight $11.00 $13.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $17.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Navient. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Navient compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Navient's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Navient's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Navient Better

Navient Corp provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. It operates business in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending and Business Processing.

Navient: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Navient's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.87%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Navient's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Navient's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Navient's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 19.92. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

