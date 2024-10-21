The Analyst Verdict: National Storage In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on National Storage (NYSE:NSA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $42.94, with a high estimate of $54.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average has increased by 10.41% from the previous average price target of $38.89.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of National Storage among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $42.00 $40.00 Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Raises Buy $54.00 $47.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $41.00 $40.00 Smedes Rose Citigroup Raises Neutral $44.50 $36.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $40.00 $38.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $38.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $41.00 $38.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $40.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to National Storage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of National Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of National Storage's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of National Storage's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, and acquires self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. With the help of property management platform, the company manages and controls the day-to-day operations and affairs of consolidated properties and unconsolidated real estate ventures under the iStorage, SecurCare, Northwest and Move It brands.

A Deep Dive into National Storage's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: National Storage's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.63%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.27%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Storage's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: National Storage's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.99. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

