The Analyst Verdict: Monday.Com In The Eyes Of 19 Experts

Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) underwent analysis by 19 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Monday.Com, revealing an average target of $371.58, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $290.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.42% from the previous average price target of $336.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Monday.Com among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Berg |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $310.00|$380.00 | |Lucky Schreiner |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $290.00|$350.00 | |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $360.00|$400.00 | | Allan Verkhovski |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Outperform| $315.00|$400.00 | |Lucky Schreiner |DA Davidson |Maintains |Buy | $350.00|$350.00 | |Ivan Feinseth |Tigress Financial |Raises |Buy | $450.00|$340.00 | |Kash Rangan |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $400.00|$350.00 | |Lucky Schreiner |DA Davidson |Raises |Neutral | $350.00|$300.00 | |Jackson Ader |Keybanc |Announces |Overweight | $420.00|- | |David Hynes |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $375.00|$310.00 | |Thomas Blakey |Cantor Fitzgerald |Raises |Overweight | $380.00|$292.00 | | Allan Verkhovski |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $400.00|$300.00 | |Ryan Macwilliams |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $360.00|$325.00 | |Rob Oliver |Baird |Raises |Neutral | $335.00|$275.00 | |Michael Berg |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $380.00|$340.00 | |Pinjalim Bora |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $400.00|$350.00 | |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $400.00|$300.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Raises |Buy | $400.00|$350.00 | |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $385.00|$345.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Monday.Com compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Monday.Com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Monday.Com's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Monday.Com analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Monday.Com

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

Financial Milestones: Monday.Com's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Monday.Com displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Monday.Com's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Monday.Com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

