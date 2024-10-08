The Analyst Verdict: Molson Coors Beverage In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 9 3 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Molson Coors Beverage, revealing an average target of $55.31, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average has decreased by 4.39% from the previous average price target of $57.85.

The perception of Molson Coors Beverage by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vivien Azer TD Cowen Lowers Hold $56.00 $58.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $49.00 $47.00 Vivien Azer TD Cowen Lowers Hold $58.00 $68.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Neutral $57.00 $54.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $57.00 $56.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $58.00 $55.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $54.00 $50.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $59.00 $57.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $56.00 $62.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $57.00 $69.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Lowers Hold $57.00 $61.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $47.00 $55.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $54.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Molson Coors Beverage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Molson Coors Beverage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Molson Coors Beverage's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Molson Coors Beverage's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Molson Coors owns well-known beer brands including Miller, Coors, Blue Moon, and Carling and ranks as the second-largest beer maker in both value and volume terms in the us, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through licensing agreements, the firm also brews and distributes beer and hard seltzer under partner brands from Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, and Coca-Cola. The brewer uses independent distributors in the us, given the three-tier distribution requirements, while using a combination of distributors and an in-house sales team in Canada and Europe. North America remains its largest market, contributing over 80% of total revenue.

Molson Coors Beverage's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Molson Coors Beverage's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Molson Coors Beverage's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.13%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molson Coors Beverage's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.25% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molson Coors Beverage's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Molson Coors Beverage's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

