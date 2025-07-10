The Analyst Verdict: Molina Healthcare In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $354.14, a high estimate of $414.00, and a low estimate of $266.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.36% increase from the previous average price target of $349.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Molina Healthcare by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $266.00 $364.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $347.00 $351.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $364.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $351.00 $362.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $362.00 $339.00 Lance Wilkes Bernstein Announces Outperform $414.00 - Michael Ha Baird Raises Neutral $375.00 $331.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Molina Healthcare's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Molina Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Molina Healthcare analyst ratings.

Delving into Molina Healthcare's Background

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Molina Healthcare: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Molina Healthcare's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Molina Healthcare's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.67%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molina Healthcare's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molina Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.87.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MOH

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MOH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.