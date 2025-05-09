The Analyst Verdict: MKS Instruments In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $139.33, a high estimate of $147.00, and a low estimate of $129.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.91%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of MKS Instruments among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $140.00 $145.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Lowers Buy $135.00 $142.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $147.00 $150.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $145.00 $156.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $129.00 $128.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MKS Instruments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into MKS Instruments's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into MKS Instruments's Background

MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The company's product portfolio includes instruments, components, and systems required in manufacturing products such as flat panel displays, medical devices, and electronic materials, among others used in industrial technologies, semiconductors, life and health sciences, and research and defense markets. The company organizes itself into three reportable business segments: Vacuum Solutions, Photonics Solutions, and Materials Solutions. The Vacuum Solutions segment contributes the majority of the company's revenue.

Breaking Down MKS Instruments's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MKS Instruments's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.71% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MKS Instruments's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MKS Instruments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): MKS Instruments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MKS Instruments's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.06. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

