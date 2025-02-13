The Analyst Verdict: MGM Resorts Intl In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $50.86, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average represents a 1.93% decrease from the previous average price target of $51.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MGM Resorts Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $60.00 $56.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $50.00 $47.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $54.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $50.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $50.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MGM Resorts Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MGM Resorts Intl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MGM Resorts Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering MGM Resorts Intl: A Closer Look

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 62% of total EBITDAR in 2023. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented a low 20s share of 2023 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 17% of the total in 2023). MGM's US sports and i-gaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

A Deep Dive into MGM Resorts Intl's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: MGM Resorts Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGM Resorts Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts Intl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.44% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 9.9, MGM Resorts Intl faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

