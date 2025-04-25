The Analyst Verdict: Merit Medical Systems In The Eyes Of 17 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 17 analysts have evaluated Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Merit Medical Systems, revealing an average target of $114.12, a high estimate of $128.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.51% lower than the prior average price target of $117.06.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Merit Medical Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jon Young |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $108.00|$127.00 | |Jayson Bedford |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $108.00|$116.00 | |Michael Petusky |Barrington Research |Lowers |Outperform | $103.00|$111.00 | |Mike Matson |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $100.00|$116.00 | |David Rescott |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $110.00|$111.00 | |Jason Bednar |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $112.00|$116.00 | |Michael Petusky |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $111.00|$111.00 | |Mike Matson |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $116.00|$116.00 | |Robbie Marcus |JP Morgan |Announces |Overweight | $120.00|- | |Michael Petusky |Barrington Research |Lowers |Outperform | $111.00|$115.00 | |Jon Young |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $127.00|$128.00 | |Larry Biegelsen |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $117.00|$120.00 | |Mike Matson |Needham |Lowers |Buy | $116.00|$122.00 | |Jason Bednar |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $116.00|$114.00 | |Michael Petusky |Barrington Research |Raises |Outperform | $115.00|$114.00 | |Jon Young |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $128.00|$127.00 | |Mike Matson |Needham |Raises |Buy | $122.00|$109.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Merit Medical Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Merit Medical Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Merit Medical Systems: A Closer Look

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment which consists of cardiology and radiology medical device products that assist in diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and other non-vascular diseases and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, critical care, and interventional oncology and spine devices.

Merit Medical Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Merit Medical Systems displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Merit Medical Systems's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merit Medical Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Merit Medical Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

