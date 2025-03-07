The Analyst Verdict: Marex Group In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Marex Group (NASDAQ:MRX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $38.6, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $34.20, the current average has increased by 12.87%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Marex Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $43.00 $39.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $39.00 $35.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $40.00 $32.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $36.00 $33.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $35.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Marex Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marex Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Marex Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Marex Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Marex Group's Background

Marex Group PLC is a company that offers a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. It provides critical services to the clients by connecting them to global exchanges and providing a range of execution and hedging services across a range of its asset and products. They operate in a large and fragmented market with significant infrastructure requirements and regulatory and technological complexity, resulting in high barriers to entry.

Marex Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Marex Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.89% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.93%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marex Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 6.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marex Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Marex Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.18, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

