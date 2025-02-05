The Analyst Verdict: Marathon Petroleum In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Marathon Petroleum and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $179.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $192.00 and a low estimate of $159.00. A 0.74% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $180.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Marathon Petroleum among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $183.00 $182.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $192.00 $190.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $182.00 $186.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $174.00 $175.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $186.00 $183.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $159.00 $168.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Marathon Petroleum's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Marathon Petroleum's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marathon Petroleum analyst ratings.

Get to Know Marathon Petroleum Better

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility has the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Understanding the Numbers: Marathon Petroleum's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Marathon Petroleum's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.2%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Petroleum's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.09%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Petroleum's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Marathon Petroleum's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MPC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MPC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.