The Analyst Verdict: Lyft In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lyft, revealing an average target of $17.85, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.77% increase from the previous average price target of $17.54.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lyft. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $14.00 $12.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $17.00 $15.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $17.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $15.00 $15.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $14.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lyft. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Lyft's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lyft's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lyft's Background

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Breaking Down Lyft's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Lyft showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.54% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.18%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lyft's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.41. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

