The Analyst Verdict: Lyell Immunopharma In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $1.0, a high estimate of $1.00, and a low estimate of $1.00. Experiencing a 55.56% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $2.25.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lyell Immunopharma. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $1.00 $1.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $1.00 $6.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $1.00 $1.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $1.00 $1.00

All You Need to Know About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company. It has a pipeline of product candidates for patients with solid tumors utilizing ex vivo genetic and epigenetic T-cell reprogramming technologies. The company's product pipeline includes, LYL797, LYL119, LYL845 among others.

Lyell Immunopharma: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Lyell Immunopharma's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lyell Immunopharma's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -131126.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyell Immunopharma's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

