The Analyst Verdict: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.0, with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $10.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's Background

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. Some of its drug candidates are LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Financial Milestones: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 419.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3244.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -20.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

