The Analyst Verdict: Kymera Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $52.0, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.96% increase from the previous average price target of $51.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Kymera Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $44.00 $47.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Buy $52.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $60.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kymera Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kymera Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kymera Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kymera Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kymera Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kymera Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Kymera Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to reinventing the treatment of human disease through the development of, differentiated medicines that address health problems and that meaningfully improve patients' lives. It is committed to novel technologies to address targets that have known disease-causing biology, but which have not been drugged, or have been inadequately drugged, often based on limitations of existing technologies. Its approach is intended to discover and develop a new generation of medicines in a disease-agnostic manner. Its product pipelines are STAT6, TYK2, and IRAK4.

Understanding the Numbers: Kymera Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Kymera Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -84.56% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Kymera Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -956.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kymera Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.19% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kymera Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Kymera Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

