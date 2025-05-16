The Analyst Verdict: Krystal Biotech In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Krystal Biotech, presenting an average target of $218.17, a high estimate of $245.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.49% from the previous average price target of $217.10.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Krystal Biotech among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $155.00 $215.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $189.00 $195.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $219.00 $219.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $240.00 $221.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $240.00 $221.00 Roger Song Jefferies Announces Buy $245.00 - Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $221.00 $221.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $215.00 $206.00 Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $215.00 - Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Raises Buy $218.00 $212.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $221.00 $221.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Krystal Biotech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Krystal Biotech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Krystal Biotech compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Krystal Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Krystal Biotech's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Krystal Biotech's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Krystal Biotech analyst ratings.

Get to Know Krystal Biotech Better

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Krystal Biotech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Krystal Biotech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 94.88% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Krystal Biotech's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 40.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Krystal Biotech's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Krystal Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KRYS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Chardan Capital Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for KRYS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.