The Analyst Verdict: KKR In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

KKR (NYSE:KKR) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for KKR, revealing an average target of $135.07, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $116.00. Observing a 8.26% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $124.77.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of KKR's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $153.00 - Chris Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $135.00 $115.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $154.00 $145.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $137.00 $123.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $128.00 $121.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $144.00 $125.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $141.00 $128.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $117.00 $112.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $125.00 $116.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $117.00 $114.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $145.00 $157.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $116.00 $116.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $129.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KKR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KKR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of KKR's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into KKR's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KKR analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $601.3 billion in total managed assets, including $487.3 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

KKR's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: KKR's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KKR's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.26%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KKR's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.32. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KKR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for KKR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.