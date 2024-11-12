The Analyst Verdict: Kite Realty Gr Trust In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kite Realty Gr Trust, revealing an average target of $29.67, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Marking an increase of 9.89%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $27.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Kite Realty Gr Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $31.00 $28.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $32.00 $29.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $33.00 $30.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $23.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Announces Outperform $28.00 -

Kite Realty Group Trust specializes in owning, operating, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping high-quality open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company generates the majority of its revenue from contractual rents and reimbursement payments received from tenants.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kite Realty Gr Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.02% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kite Realty Gr Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kite Realty Gr Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kite Realty Gr Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kite Realty Gr Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

