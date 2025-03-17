The Analyst Verdict: Kimco Realty In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.43, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Experiencing a 8.73% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $25.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kimco Realty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Joseph Citigroup Lowers Neutral $21.00 $27.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $24.00 $26.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $26.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $26.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $23.00 $24.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Announces Neutral $26.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kimco Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kimco Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Kimco Realty's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Kimco Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Kimco Realty Better

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 568 shopping centers throughout major markets in the US, representing roughly 101 million square feet.

Kimco Realty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kimco Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.34% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kimco Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimco Realty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimco Realty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, Kimco Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

