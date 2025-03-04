The Analyst Verdict: Kimbell Royalty Partners In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kimbell Royalty Partners, presenting an average target of $18.75, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A decline of 3.85% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Kimbell Royalty Partners. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $16.00 $22.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $14.00 $16.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $23.00 $19.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kimbell Royalty Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kimbell Royalty Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Kimbell Royalty Partners's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kimbell Royalty Partners analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Kimbell Royalty Partners's Background

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughout the United States. The company's basins and producing regions include areas of interest in the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, Terryville/Cotton Valley/Haynesville, Appalachian Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken/Williston Basin, and DJ Basin/Rockies/Niobrara. Its revenues are derived from royalty payments received from operators based on the sale of oil, natural gas, and NGL production, as well as the sale of NGLs that are extracted from natural gas during processing.

Kimbell Royalty Partners's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kimbell Royalty Partners's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.16% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -53.33%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kimbell Royalty Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KRP

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for KRP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.