The Analyst Verdict: JFrog In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Analysts' ratings for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $43.6, with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Marking an increase of 18.54%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $36.78.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of JFrog by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mark Cash |Raymond James |Announces |Outperform | $40.00|- | |Jason Celino |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $46.00|$36.00 | |Brad Reback |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $45.00|$35.00 | |Miller Jump |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $45.00|$35.00 | |Ryan Macwilliams |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $48.00|$38.00 | |Sanjit Singh |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $44.00|$36.00 | |Kingsley Crane |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $45.00|$38.00 | |Mike Cikos |Needham |Raises |Buy | $46.00|$39.00 | |Jonathan Ruykhaver |Cantor Fitzgerald |Maintains |Overweight | $38.00|$38.00 | |Mike Cikos |Needham |Raises |Buy | $39.00|$36.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to JFrog. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of JFrog compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for JFrog's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into JFrog's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into JFrog's Background

JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform that powers and controls the software supply chain, enabling organizations to continuously and securely deliver software updates across any system. Its product portfolio includes JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Pipelines; JFrog Xray; JFrog Distribution; JFrog Artifactory Edge; JFrog Mission Control and JFrog Insight. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Israel and also has its presence in United States, India and other regions.

Breaking Down JFrog's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, JFrog showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.35% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JFrog's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JFrog's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): JFrog's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

